ACE Recovers Rs 16.9mln From Defaulters
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered Rs 16.9 million from defaulters of commercialization fee in Mianwali district.
The ACE authorities said on Thursday that during a drive to recover dues from defaulters, Circle Officer Adnan Haider conducted raids, along with officials of the Excise Department, and recovered Rs 16.
The campaign was launched on the directions of ACE Regional Director Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema.