ACE Recovers Rs 16.9mln From Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ACE recovers Rs 16.9mln from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered Rs 16.9 million from defaulters of commercialization fee in Mianwali district.

The ACE authorities said on Thursday that during a drive to recover dues from defaulters, Circle Officer Adnan Haider conducted raids, along with officials of the Excise Department, and recovered Rs 16.

9 million from defaulters.

The campaign was launched on the directions of ACE Regional Director Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema.

