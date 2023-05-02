UrduPoint.com

ACE Recovers Rs 1.9 M From Defaulters:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ACE recovers Rs 1.9 m from defaulters:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Tuesday recovered Rs 1.9 million from defaulters of Excise and Taxation department in Mianwali district.

According to the press release issued by ACE office, Regional director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that property tax defaulters in Mianwali district were not depositing their dues while officials of the Excise,Taxation department were using delaying tactics in this regard.

To which, she tasked the circle officer ACE Mianwali Adnan Haider to investigate the matter.

After the completing the inquiry, ACE team recovered Rs 1.9 million from the defaulters and deposited in government exchequer.

