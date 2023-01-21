UrduPoint.com

ACE Recovers Rs 2.155 Mln From MC Defaulters

Published January 21, 2023

ACE recovers Rs 2.155 mln from MC defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday recovered rent of Rs 2,155,588 from defaulters of Municipal Corporation Mianwali.

According to ACE sources, Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know through reliable sources that many shopkeepers of Municipal Corporation Mianwali have not been paying rent since a long time and thus causing a big loss to MCM.

On information, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Adnan Hayder, Circle Officer Anti-corruptionMianwali to nab the defaulters.

Adnan Hayder along with ACE team raided and recovered Rs 2,155,588 from defaulters.

