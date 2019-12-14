UrduPoint.com
ACE Recovers Rs. 2.4b, Retrieves1219 Kanal Land

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 1229 kanal state lands, recovered a total 2. 4 billion and arrested 13 proclaimed offenders during the last 3 months.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 1229 kanal state lands, recovered a total 2. 4 billion and arrested 13 proclaimed offenders during the last 3 months.

Talking to media men on Saturday, Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach said that on the directives of Director ACE Punjab Gohar Nafees and Government of the Punjab, the regional ACE arrested 13 proclaimed offenders and recovered Rs. 3.2 million from them.

During crackdown against land mafia, the ACE authorities have retrieved a total 1229 kanal commercial and agricultural state lands worth Rs. 1.86 billion from their illegal occupation in Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab districts.

Babar Rehman told that the ACE authorities have also recovered Rs. 1.8 million from the defaulters of different government departments; he said and added that the recovered amount was deposited in government treasury.

He further told that ACE had received a total of 807 complaints during the last three months of which 647 were addressed whereas the other 340 were still pending. He said that on the direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Anti Corruption Establishment has launched Special Application for the apprehension of corruption, adding a lay man can report his complaint through the APPs.

