ACE recovers Rs 2.5 mln from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered over Rs 2.5 million from defaulters of Auqaf department in term of rent of shops here on Tuesday.

According to ACE sources,Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that some lessee shopkeepers of Auqaf department were not paying the rent.

On her direction,Muhammad Akram, circle officer along with the team raided and recovered over Rs.2.5 million from defaulters and deposited it to state treasure.