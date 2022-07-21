ACE recovers Rs 2.7m from defaulters of livestock deptt

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday recovered Rs 2.7 million from defaulters of the livestock department.

According to a spokesman for the ACE that the land of government livestock farm Khizarabad had been given for lease in various villages under cow/buffalo breeding scheme while the lessee were not depositing their dues in government exchequer.

To which, Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema while taking action against the defaulters and ordered Assistant Director (Investigation) Tassawar Bosal to investigate the matter.

After an inquiry, Assistant Director (Investigation) Tassawar Bosal and officials of thelivestock department recovered dues of Rs 2.7 million from the defaulters and depositedto the government exchequer.