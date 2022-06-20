UrduPoint.com

ACE Recovers Rs 2.8 Mln From Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 08:15 PM

ACE recovers Rs 2.8 mln from defaulters

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha recovered Rs 2.8 million from defaulters of Aukaf department in terms of shops rent

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha recovered Rs 2.8 million from defaulters of Aukaf department in terms of shops rent.

The ACE authorities on Monday said that during a drive to recover dues from defaulters, Regional Director Anti-Corruption Asma Ijaz came to know that some shopkeepers were not paying remaining dues to Aukaf department and using delaying tactics.

On which, she ordered the Circle Officer of Anti-corruption Sargodha Asmatullah Bandial to take action against them and recover dues.

After which, the Circle Officer and other officials of Aukaf department recovered dues of Rs 2.8 million from the defaulters.

Related Topics

Corruption Rent Sargodha Circle From Million

Recent Stories

EasyJet cuts summer flights on staff shortages

EasyJet cuts summer flights on staff shortages

34 seconds ago
 3000 arrested so far in crackdown against anti-soc ..

3000 arrested so far in crackdown against anti-social elements

58 seconds ago
 DC orders to close markets by 9 pm

DC orders to close markets by 9 pm

59 seconds ago
 Punjab University reschedule online admission date ..

Punjab University reschedule online admission date

1 minute ago
 71 criminals held

71 criminals held

1 minute ago
 AJK President concludes his 12-day trip to UK, Ire ..

AJK President concludes his 12-day trip to UK, Ireland, Belgium

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.