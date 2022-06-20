ACE recovers Rs 2.8 mln from defaulters

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha recovered Rs 2.8 million from defaulters of Aukaf department in terms of shops rent

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha recovered Rs 2.8 million from defaulters of Aukaf department in terms of shops rent.

The ACE authorities on Monday said that during a drive to recover dues from defaulters, Regional Director Anti-Corruption Asma Ijaz came to know that some shopkeepers were not paying remaining dues to Aukaf department and using delaying tactics.

On which, she ordered the Circle Officer of Anti-corruption Sargodha Asmatullah Bandial to take action against them and recover dues.

After which, the Circle Officer and other officials of Aukaf department recovered dues of Rs 2.8 million from the defaulters.