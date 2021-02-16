UrduPoint.com
ACE Recovers Rs 3.6m From Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:14 PM

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday claimed to have recovered Rs 3.6 millions from defaulters of government dues

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday claimed to have recovered Rs 3.6 millions from defaulters of government dues.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Investigation ACE collected more than Rs 29 lakh from defaulters of BTS Tower Sialkot project , Circle Officer ACE Narowal recovered Rs 175,000 under building fees while Assistant Director ACE Hafizabad also recovered more than Rs 586,000 under building fees.

