ACE recovers Rs 3.7 mln from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 3.76 million from defaulters of commercialization fee in Bhakkar district.

ACE authorities said on Monday that Assistant Director Investigation of ACE Bhakkar, Zaheer Ahmad conducted raids, along with officials of the Municipal Corporation Bhakkar, and recovered Rs 3.

76 million from the defaulters.

The campaign was launched on the directions of ACE Regional Director Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema.