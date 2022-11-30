UrduPoint.com

ACE Recovers Rs 3,779,244 From Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday recovered Rs 3,779,244 from defaulters of the Municipal Corporation Bhakkar.

The ACE sources said Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that leases of the Municipal Corporation were not paying rent of their shops to the department concerned.

After investigation, Zaheer Ahmed, Assistant Director Investigation, raided andrecovered Rs 3,779,244 from the defaulters.

