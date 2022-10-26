ACE recovers Rs 38,71,604 from MC defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE), on Wednesday recovered 38,71,694 rupees from rent defaulters of Municipal Corporation Mianwali.

According to ACE, sources, Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know through reliable sources that many shopkeepers of Municipal Corporation Mianwali were not paying rent since a long time and thus causing a big loss to MCM.

On receiving information, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Adnan Hayder ,Circle Officer Anti Corruption Mianwali to nab the defaulters.

Adnan Hayder raided along with his team and recovered 38,71,604 rupees from defaulters.