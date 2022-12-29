ACE recovers Rs 4,188,200 from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 4,188,200 from defaulters of Auqaf department in term of rent of shops in Sargodha here on Thursday.

According to ACE sources,Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that some lessee shopkeepers of Auqaf department were not paying the rent.

She tasked circle officer to inquire the matter.

Circle officer Muhammad Akram along with the team raided and recovered the amount and deposited it to state treasure.