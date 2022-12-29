UrduPoint.com

ACE Recovers Rs 4,188,200 From Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ACE recovers Rs 4,188,200 from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 4,188,200 from defaulters of Auqaf department in term of rent of shops in Sargodha here on Thursday.

According to ACE sources,Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that some lessee shopkeepers of Auqaf department were not paying the rent.

She tasked circle officer to inquire the matter.

Circle officer Muhammad Akram along with the team raided and recovered the amount and deposited it to state treasure.

Related Topics

Corruption Rent Sargodha Circle From

Recent Stories

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its ex ..

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its expansion plans in Ras Al Khaima ..

11 minutes ago
 New study highlights need to regularly clean phone ..

New study highlights need to regularly clean phones for infection control protoc ..

24 minutes ago
 Arada completes all units at Nest student accommod ..

Arada completes all units at Nest student accommodation at Sharjah’s Aljada

25 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth pass ..

Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth passenger in 2022

25 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europa’s 1st ever ..

Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europa’s 1st ever call in Middle East

25 minutes ago
 EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand deli ..

EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand delivered from renewable energy so ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.