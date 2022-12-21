ACE recovers Rs 4,328,990 from MC defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday recovered Rs 4,328,990 pending dues from lessee of Municipal Corporation Bhakkar.

Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that some lessee of Municipal Corporation were not giving shop rents to the department concern.

She took immediate action and directed Zaheer Ahmed,Assistant Director(investigation) to inquire the matter.He raided and recovered the rent, said spokesman here.