ACE recovers Rs 4.6 m from defaulters

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 4.6 million from defaulters of Auqaaf department in terms of rent of shops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 4.6 million from defaulters of Auqaaf department in terms of rent of shops.

ACE authorities on Monday said that in a drive, ACE Circle officer Muhammad Akram along with officers of Auqaaf department recovered Rs 4.68 million from defaulters and depositedit to the government exchequer.

Further investigation was underway.