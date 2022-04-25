ACE Recovers Rs 4.6 M From Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 03:38 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 4.6 million from defaulters of Auqaaf department in terms of rent of shops.
ACE authorities on Monday said that in a drive, ACE Circle officer Muhammad Akram along with officers of Auqaaf department recovered Rs 4.68 million from defaulters and depositedit to the government exchequer.
Further investigation was underway.