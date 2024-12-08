Open Menu

ACE Recovers Rs 612m, Arrests 58 Individuals

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan claimed on Sunday to have recovered

over Rs 612 million by arresting 58 individuals during the last six months.

Led by Regional Director Basharat Nabi, the ACE redressed 1,044 complaints and

launched investigations into 628 cases during the period.

Of the 1,775 complaints received, 731 were addressed, 382 were dismissed after

scrutiny, and 150 fresh inquiries were initiated.

A total of 140 cases were registered, including 54 new ones and 121 ongoing cases

from previous records. Six individuals were caught red-handed while accepting bribes,

while judicial proceedings were initiated against 29 suspects.

Notable recoveries included Rs 4 million were seized from a police officer under FIR No. 2180/24

and Rs 64,000 retrieved from a medical officer in Mian Channu under FIR No.

22/24.

An additional Rs 376,000 was recovered from employees involved in pharmaceutical

corruption during an investigation.

Basharat Nabi reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating corruption, emphasizing that

no corrupt individual would escape accountability.

Under his leadership, the ACE also recovered Rs 504,000 during interrogations,

further highlighting its resolve to combat bribery and mismanagement. The crackdown,

which also saw action against employees of two major departments, reflects the ACE’s

commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in public service.

With an unwavering zero-tolerance policy, the department continues to act decisively

against corrupt practices, bringing offenders to justice and recovering significant amounts

of public money.

