ACE recovers Rs. 612m, arrests 58 outlaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan arrested 58 accused and recovered over Rs. 612 million in the past six months.

Led by Regional Director Basharat Nabi, ACE resolved 1,044 complaints and launched investigations into 628 cases during the period. Of the 1,775 complaints received, 731 were addressed, 382 were dismissed after scrutiny, and 150 fresh inquiries were initiated. In total, 140 cases were registered, including 54 new ones and 121 ongoing cases from previous records.

Six individuals were caught red-handed accepting bribes, while judicial proceedings were initiated against 29 suspects.

Notable recoveries included Rs 40 lakh seized from a police officer under FIR No. 2180/24 and Rs 64,000 retrieved from a medical officer in Mian Channu under FIR No. 22/24. An additional Rs 3.76 lakh was recovered from employees involved in pharmaceutical corruption during an investigation.

Basharat Nabi reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating corruption, emphasizing that no corrupt individual would escape accountability. Under his leadership, ACE also recovered Rs 5.04 lakh during interrogations, further highlighting its resolve to combat bribery and mismanagement.