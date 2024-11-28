Open Menu

ACE Recovers Rs. 612m, Arrests 58 Outlaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 07:24 PM

ACE recovers Rs. 612m, arrests 58 outlaws

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan arrested 58 accused and recovered over Rs. 612 million in the past six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan arrested 58 accused and recovered over Rs. 612 million in the past six months.

Led by Regional Director Basharat Nabi, ACE resolved 1,044 complaints and launched investigations into 628 cases during the period. Of the 1,775 complaints received, 731 were addressed, 382 were dismissed after scrutiny, and 150 fresh inquiries were initiated. In total, 140 cases were registered, including 54 new ones and 121 ongoing cases from previous records.

Six individuals were caught red-handed accepting bribes, while judicial proceedings were initiated against 29 suspects.

Notable recoveries included Rs 40 lakh seized from a police officer under FIR No. 2180/24 and Rs 64,000 retrieved from a medical officer in Mian Channu under FIR No. 22/24. An additional Rs 3.76 lakh was recovered from employees involved in pharmaceutical corruption during an investigation.

Basharat Nabi reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating corruption, emphasizing that no corrupt individual would escape accountability. Under his leadership, ACE also recovered Rs 5.04 lakh during interrogations, further highlighting its resolve to combat bribery and mismanagement.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption Police FIR From Million

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses permanent flood prevention measu ..

Meeting discusses permanent flood prevention measures

26 seconds ago
 Boating Activities at Khanpur Lake Banned Under Se ..

Boating Activities at Khanpur Lake Banned Under Section 144

45 seconds ago
 President condemns Israel's unabated aggression in ..

President condemns Israel's unabated aggression in Palestine; calls for urgent c ..

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 16 billion

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Sukkur

Dry weather forecast for Sukkur

50 seconds ago
 China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: C ..

China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG

51 seconds ago
15 Banks to open on weekend for receiving Hajj app ..

15 Banks to open on weekend for receiving Hajj applications

23 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab

Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal mining in Gilgit-Baltistan

Crackdown on illegal mining in Gilgit-Baltistan

23 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review progress on investment , pr ..

Meeting held to review progress on investment , privatization

23 minutes ago
 RPO reviews crime situation at 2 police stations

RPO reviews crime situation at 2 police stations

24 minutes ago
 PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan ..

PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan also

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan