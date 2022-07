(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 6.4 million from defaulters of commercialization fee in Mianwali district.

ACE authorities said on Thursday that in a drive against defaulters, ACE circleofficer Mianwali Adnan Haider along with officials of Municipal Corporation Mianwalirealised Rs 6.4 million from defaulters.