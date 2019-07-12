UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Recovers Rs13mln From Defaulters In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:08 PM

ACE recovers Rs13mln from defaulters in Sargodha

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered an amount Rs13million in commercial fee accounts from private school owners and other defaulter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered an amount Rs13million in commercial fee accounts from private school owners and other defaulters.

ACE authorities said Friday that Regional Director ACE Shahbaz Hussain Shah has come to know that a number of people had constructed schools buildings, petrol pumps, poultry Sheds and hotels in the district in the premises of Sargodha Municipal Corporation and district Council without depositing the commercial map fee in the treasury in collision with the concerned staff of Municipal Corporation and District Council Sargodha.

Assistant Directors ACE Tasawar Abbas Bosal and Ehsan Ullah along with administration have recovered another Rs13 million from the owners and deposited in the treasury.

Regional Director said the drive to recover commercial map fee from the defaulters would be continued.

Related Topics

Petrol Sargodha From Million

Recent Stories

Iranian Defense Minister Denounces Israeli Prime M ..

15 seconds ago

Wimbledon women's singles final - head-to-head

19 seconds ago

DC pays surprise visit to DHQ hospital

1 minute ago

Int'l flower expo opens in Yunnan to boost industr ..

1 minute ago

Brewster has 'important role' to play at Liverpool ..

1 minute ago

India, US resume trade talks as tariffs war heats ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.