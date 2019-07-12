ACE recovers Rs13mln from defaulters in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered an amount Rs13million in commercial fee accounts from private school owners and other defaulters.

ACE authorities said Friday that Regional Director ACE Shahbaz Hussain Shah has come to know that a number of people had constructed schools buildings, petrol pumps, poultry Sheds and hotels in the district in the premises of Sargodha Municipal Corporation and district Council without depositing the commercial map fee in the treasury in collision with the concerned staff of Municipal Corporation and District Council Sargodha.

Assistant Directors ACE Tasawar Abbas Bosal and Ehsan Ullah along with administration have recovered another Rs13 million from the owners and deposited in the treasury.

Regional Director said the drive to recover commercial map fee from the defaulters would be continued.