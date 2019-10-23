ACE recovers Rs2.9 million, retrieves 4 Kanal state land

Anti Corruption establishment has recovered Rs2.9 million from fee defaulters and retrieved 4 Kanal state lands in Khushab and Jauhrabad

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption establishment has recovered Rs2.9 million from fee defaulters and retrieved 4 Kanal state lands in Khushab and Jauhrabad.

ACE authorities said Wednesday that under zero tolerance policy of Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab and during continued drive against fee(dues) defaulters and land mafia the deputy directors ACE Rizwan Ashraf and Muhammad Khurram Anwar have recovered Rs2.3 million and Rs0.6 million from the excise and taxation Kushab and Municipal Corporation Mianwali defaulters respectively .

While the deputy Director ACE Rizwan Ashraf along with district administration has retrieved 4 Kanan state land valued Rs. 30 million from the illegal occupation of Kohi Noor Sugar Mills Jauhrabad. The administration of Kohi Noor Sugar Mills occupied the said land in collusion with Municipal Committee Jauhrabad.

The recovered amount Rs2.9 million has been deposited in national treasury.