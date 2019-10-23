UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Recovers Rs2.9 Million, Retrieves 4 Kanal State Land

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:16 PM

ACE recovers Rs2.9 million, retrieves 4 Kanal state land

Anti Corruption establishment has recovered Rs2.9 million from fee defaulters and retrieved 4 Kanal state lands in Khushab and Jauhrabad

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption establishment has recovered Rs2.9 million from fee defaulters and retrieved 4 Kanal state lands in Khushab and Jauhrabad.

ACE authorities said Wednesday that under zero tolerance policy of Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab and during continued drive against fee(dues) defaulters and land mafia the deputy directors ACE Rizwan Ashraf and Muhammad Khurram Anwar have recovered Rs2.3 million and Rs0.6 million from the excise and taxation Kushab and Municipal Corporation Mianwali defaulters respectively .

While the deputy Director ACE Rizwan Ashraf along with district administration has retrieved 4 Kanan state land valued Rs. 30 million from the illegal occupation of Kohi Noor Sugar Mills Jauhrabad. The administration of Kohi Noor Sugar Mills occupied the said land in collusion with Municipal Committee Jauhrabad.

The recovered amount Rs2.9 million has been deposited in national treasury.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Khushab Mianwali From Million

Recent Stories

39 bodies found in truck container in Essex

13 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

NAB Chairman says they will not leave looters, plu ..

40 minutes ago

ENOC opens new service station in Al Warqa’a

47 minutes ago

National Bank of Fujairah announces AED511.6 milli ..

47 minutes ago

Astana Guarantors May Take Part in 1st Session of ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.