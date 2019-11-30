UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Recovers Rs37m From Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:46 PM

ACE recovers Rs37m from defaulters

Anti-Corruption Establishment has recoverd Rs 37 million from defaulters, retrieved 80,280 kanal state land and arrested 36 accused during last two months from various parts of Multan division.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment has recoverd Rs 37 million from defaulters, retrieved 80,280 kanal state land and arrested 36 accused during last two months from various parts of Multan division.

Official sources told APP here on Satutday that ACE recovered Rs 35 million dues from different commercial units and plazas in the limits of Muncipal Corporation and Rs 2 million from the limits of district council which were pending for the last two decades.

The ACE also retrieved 80,280 kanal state land worth Rs 2 billion and Rs 25 million was recovered from squatters.

Over Rs 10.3 million was recovered from different defaulters, during the campaign against the wilful defaulters during the last two months in the division.

Further, ACE also arrested 36 accused involved in various crimes along with seven absconders.

Sources further said, a survey was under way at around 100 housing schemes, operating under Multan Development Authority (MDA) to check, whether or not they paid commercial dues to the authority.

Related Topics

Multan From Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Chairman HEC for strong international partnership ..

21 minutes ago

Verification of Tezgam affectees begins for compen ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Registers 20 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

21 minutes ago

Contractual employees to get extension soon: Chair ..

21 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.