ACE recovers Rs37m from defaulters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment has recoverd Rs 37 million from defaulters, retrieved 80,280 kanal state land and arrested 36 accused during last two months from various parts of Multan division.

Official sources told APP here on Satutday that ACE recovered Rs 35 million dues from different commercial units and plazas in the limits of Muncipal Corporation and Rs 2 million from the limits of district council which were pending for the last two decades.

The ACE also retrieved 80,280 kanal state land worth Rs 2 billion and Rs 25 million was recovered from squatters.

Over Rs 10.3 million was recovered from different defaulters, during the campaign against the wilful defaulters during the last two months in the division.

Further, ACE also arrested 36 accused involved in various crimes along with seven absconders.

Sources further said, a survey was under way at around 100 housing schemes, operating under Multan Development Authority (MDA) to check, whether or not they paid commercial dues to the authority.