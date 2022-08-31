ACE recovers shops' rent from MC defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered overdue shops' rent of Rs 8,641,805 from the defaulters of Municipal Committee Bhakkar.

ACE spokesman on Wednesday said that in line with special directions of Regional Director Asma Ejaaz Cheema, the department launched a crackdown against the defaulters of shops' rent of the Municipal Corporation Bhakkar and tasked Assistant Director investigations Zaheer Ahmed to recover the rent from defaulters.

The ACE assistant director along with MC officials recoveredRs 8,641,805 from defaulters and deposited it to the governmentexchequer.