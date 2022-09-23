ACE recovers shops rent from MC defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered overdue shops' rent of Rs3,754,831 from the defaulters of Municipal Corporation Bhakkar.

ACE spokesman on Friday said that in line with special directions of Regional Director Asma Ejaaz Cheema, the department launched a crackdown against the defaulters of shops' rent.

The Assistant Director along with MC officials recovered Rs 3,754,831 from defaulters and deposited it to the government exchequer.