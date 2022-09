SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Friday launched a crackdown on Municipal Corporation Mianwali shops lease holders who had not been paying the rent for long.

ACE Circle Officer Adnan Hayder conducted raids and recovered Rs 3,283,932 rent amount from the MC defaulters, according to a spokesman.