Open Menu

ACE Regional Director Stresses Joint Efforts To Curb Corruption

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ACE regional director stresses joint efforts to curb corruption

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Muhammad Imran has said joint efforts are needed to curb the widespread corruption in society.

Talking to APP in his office, he said the ACE regional office was taking action against the corrupt elements in Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab districts. He pointed out that various people submit applications against the corrupt elements, but withdraw their applications and reach compromise with those elements once an investigation was launched on the applications.

He said it was a bad practice, which damaged the cause of corruption-free society. Muhammad Imran said the applicants should point out corruption on solid basis so that cases against them could be taken to a logical end.

The ACE regional director said that from 2019 to 2023, all pending applications had been dealt with on merit and relief was provided to the petitioners. He said an awareness campaign against corruption would also be conducted to sensitise the public about the menace. "We all have to work together to establish a good society," he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali 2019 All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 hour ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

15 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

15 hours ago
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

15 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

15 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

15 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

15 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan