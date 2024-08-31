ACE Regional Director Stresses Joint Efforts To Curb Corruption
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Muhammad Imran has said joint efforts are needed to curb the widespread corruption in society.
Talking to APP in his office, he said the ACE regional office was taking action against the corrupt elements in Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab districts. He pointed out that various people submit applications against the corrupt elements, but withdraw their applications and reach compromise with those elements once an investigation was launched on the applications.
He said it was a bad practice, which damaged the cause of corruption-free society. Muhammad Imran said the applicants should point out corruption on solid basis so that cases against them could be taken to a logical end.
The ACE regional director said that from 2019 to 2023, all pending applications had been dealt with on merit and relief was provided to the petitioners. He said an awareness campaign against corruption would also be conducted to sensitise the public about the menace. "We all have to work together to establish a good society," he added.
