ACE Regional Director Visits Sanatzaar Institution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema paid a visit to Sanatzar, an institution which teaches skills to girls, on Thursday and was received by Manager Sanatzar Muhammad Yar Gondal and Assistant Director Sanatzar Saba Islam

She inspected various sectors of the industry and classrooms where different types of skills were being taught to girls. She listened to problems of students and directed the Sanatzar manager to solve those on priority.

The ACE regional director praised efforts of the Sanatzar administration to make students skilled. Later, Asma Ijaz Cheema also led a walk, organised by the organisation to create awareness about dengue spread.

