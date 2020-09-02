ACE registers corruption case against VC Sindh University, 67 others

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has registered a case against Prof. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, 67 other university employees and contractors, on the charges of corruption and misuse of authority. On a complaint of Assistant Director/ Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Establishment, Jamshoro Sajid Ahmed Bhutto a case under section 409, 420, 468, 471, 34 PPC R/W 5 (2) Act-II of 1947 against Sindh University's Vice Chancellor Prof.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat and 67 others including Dr. Sarfaraz Solangi Convernor Tender Committee, Prof. Ameer Abro, Registrar Sajid Qayoom Memon, Engineer Shafi Muhammad Memon, Engineer P&D Department, Dr.

Asghar Ali Alias Daahar Hakro and others has been registered at Anti-Corruption Police Station on August 31, 2020. According to the content of FIR, case has been registered with the approval of competent authority i-e, the Chief Minister Sindh, received from the high ups of ACE through Deputy Director ACE, Jamshoro Zone, vide his office letter No.

DD/ACE/Estt:/-2020/4927, dated 26-08-2020 as a result of an inquiry into complaint No. GO-174/2018 of ACE, Jamshoro conducted by Zameer Ahmed Abassi, Deputy Director (HQ-I) ACE, Sindh, Karachi. Former MD ptv Bedil Masroor, adjunct faculty in Art and Design Institute; Usman Memon retired Mukhtiarkar and consultant for land, and others were also nominated in the case and alleged that they were found involved in illegal appointment in violation of rules and codes, embezzlement of funds through fake billing in M&R, violation of SPRA rules by splitting of tender works to bring them into fold of quotation works so that bills passed on the basis of fake quotation, bid rigging and mis-procurement, misuse of funds in the heads of contingency, illegal advance payments made to favourite contractors and illegal land manipulations in possession of land grabbers worth Rs.

700 million.