ACE removes encroachment on Khan Adda Road

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Friday in a joint operation of police and district administration removed encroachment on Khan Adda Road.

The action was taken on the directives of Director ACE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Zaman after receiving public complaints regarding encroachment on Khan Adda Road causing traffic issues.

The team of ACE led by Assistant Director Abdul Hai Babar raided the area and vacated the land grabbed by some occupants after taking proper measurement by Revenue Department.

On the occasion heavy contingent of police were also deployed to meet any eventuality however the concerned officers of Communication and Works (C&W), Revenue and District Administration also present.