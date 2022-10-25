UrduPoint.com

ACE Resolves 1,929 Complaints In Sept

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has received 2,398 complaints, out of which 1,929 complaints have been resolved during the month of September 2022

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Director General ACE Nadeem Sarwar said that 351 inquiries have been initiated and 92 cases were registered on these complaints during last month.

Nadeem Sarwar said that the ACE had submitted 49 challans and conducted 20 raids in addition to arrested a total of 70 accused while recovering 11.37 million rupees. The department also arrested 11 absconders and two judicial accused, he added.

