ACE retrieve 172 Kanal state land worth Rs 40m, Rs 10m Tawan imposed

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 171 Kanal state land worth around Rs 40 million from land grabbers and imposed Rs 10 million Tawan on them in an operation in Layyah on Thursday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 171 Kanal state land worth around Rs 40 million from land grabbers and imposed Rs 10 million Tawan on them in an operation in Layyah on Thursday.

ACE Layyah circle officer Waseem Akbar Leghari said that he conducted an operation with his team at Chak No 423, 173, and 170 TDA and retrieved overall 172 Kanal land.

A sum of Rs 10 million was imposed on the land grabbers as Tawan which would be recovered from them under relevant laws and procedure.

He said that campaign against land grabbers would continue unhindered and without any discrimination.