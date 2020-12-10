UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Retrieve 172 Kanal State Land Worth Rs 40m, Rs 10m Tawan Imposed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:48 PM

ACE retrieve 172 Kanal state land worth Rs 40m, Rs 10m Tawan imposed

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 171 Kanal state land worth around Rs 40 million from land grabbers and imposed Rs 10 million Tawan on them in an operation in Layyah on Thursday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 171 Kanal state land worth around Rs 40 million from land grabbers and imposed Rs 10 million Tawan on them in an operation in Layyah on Thursday.

ACE Layyah circle officer Waseem Akbar Leghari said that he conducted an operation with his team at Chak No 423, 173, and 170 TDA and retrieved overall 172 Kanal land.

A sum of Rs 10 million was imposed on the land grabbers as Tawan which would be recovered from them under relevant laws and procedure.

He said that campaign against land grabbers would continue unhindered and without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Circle From Million

Recent Stories

Six suspects held during search operation in sargo ..

3 minutes ago

Construction industry key to economic prosperity: ..

3 minutes ago

Group of men accused of raping girl, posting video ..

51 minutes ago

Bil Gates Foundation donates $250-mln to fight Cov ..

26 minutes ago

Putin to Take Part in Online Meeting of Supreme Eu ..

55 minutes ago

Environment dept seals 112 brick kilns, shifts 49 ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.