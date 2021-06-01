ACE retrieve 6-kanal state land

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved over six kanals of agricultural state land from land grabbers in Sargodha region.

The authorities said on Tuesday that ACE Regional Director Khalid Masood came to know that two persons -- Ghulam Fareed and Allah Bakhsh -- of Chak 34-DB, tehsil Quaidabad, had occupied over six-kanal agricultural land valued at Rs 2.

4 million, in collusion with the Revenue Department officers.

On the inquiry report of Assistant Director (Investigation), Atif Shaukat, the ACE authorities and district administration retrieved the state land.