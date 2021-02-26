UrduPoint.com
ACE Retrieved 236 Kanals Agriculture Land

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

ACE retrieved 236 kanals agriculture land

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment retrieved over 236 kanals agriculture land worth Rs 109.2 million from squatters in Bhakkar district.

ACE authorities here said on Friday that Director Anti-corruption Sargodha region Khalid Masood Faroka received an application in which it was stated that some influential people in Mankeera tehsil had occupied over 236 kanals agriculture land worth Rs 109.

2 million in collusion the officers of Revenue department.

ACE authorities along with district administration retrieved occupied land and handed over to the revenue department.

