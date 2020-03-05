UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Retrieved 45 Kanal Agriculture Land Worth Of Rs 20 Million

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:42 PM

ACE retrieved 45 Kanal agriculture land worth of Rs 20 million

Anti Corruption Establishment has retrieved over 45 Kanal Agriculture state lands from the land mafia from Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment has retrieved over 45 Kanal Agriculture state lands from the land mafia from Sargodha district.

ACE authorities said Thursday that Arshad Kalyar a residents of Chak no.

17 Tangowali had occupied over 5 Acre and 6 Kanal Agriculture land of valued Rs 20 million in collusion the officers of Revenue department.

On the inquiry report of Assistant Director Investigation Tawasar Bosal the ACE authorities along with district administration have retrieved the land from accused.

Related Topics

Corruption Agriculture Sargodha From Million

Recent Stories

High-Speed Train Derails Outside France's Strasbou ..

5 minutes ago

'RFP' for EOBI transformation to be floated next w ..

5 minutes ago

Police destroy poppy crop in Mohmand

1 minute ago

Dialysis unit, OT inaugurated at social security h ..

1 minute ago

South Korea virus total reaches 6,000

1 minute ago

Timely completion of public welfare projects urges ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.