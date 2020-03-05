ACE Retrieved 45 Kanal Agriculture Land Worth Of Rs 20 Million
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment has retrieved over 45 Kanal Agriculture state lands from the land mafia from Sargodha district.
ACE authorities said Thursday that Arshad Kalyar a residents of Chak no.
17 Tangowali had occupied over 5 Acre and 6 Kanal Agriculture land of valued Rs 20 million in collusion the officers of Revenue department.
On the inquiry report of Assistant Director Investigation Tawasar Bosal the ACE authorities along with district administration have retrieved the land from accused.