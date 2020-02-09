ACE retrieves 1082 state lands:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha division has retrieved 1082 state lands from the occupation of land mafia valued Rs. 304 million from Bhakhar district.

ACE authorities said that anti corruption authorities have come to know thata number of influential people including Mazhar Abbas, Ghulam Akbar, Atta Muhammad,Zafar Abbas, GHulam Abbas and others residents of Bhakhar district had occupied over 1082 Kanal state agricultural provincial lands at Chak Rakh Dheegana district Bhakhar worth Rs.

304 million in collusion with the officers of Revenue department.

On inquiry report of Assistant Director Muhammad Asghar; the ACE authorities along with district administration have retrieved the land from illegal occupants.