UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Retrieves 1082 State Lands:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 12:40 PM

ACE retrieves 1082 state lands:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha division has retrieved 1082 state lands from the occupation of land mafia valued Rs. 304 million from Bhakhar district.

ACE authorities said that anti corruption authorities have come to know thata number of influential people including Mazhar Abbas, Ghulam Akbar, Atta Muhammad,Zafar Abbas, GHulam Abbas and others residents of Bhakhar district had occupied over 1082 Kanal state agricultural provincial lands at Chak Rakh Dheegana district Bhakhar worth Rs.

304 million in collusion with the officers of Revenue department.

On inquiry report of Assistant Director Muhammad Asghar; the ACE authorities along with district administration have retrieved the land from illegal occupants.

Related Topics

Corruption Sargodha From Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

12 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

13 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

13 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.