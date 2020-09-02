ACE retrieves 154 kanal state land

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 154 kanal state land worth millions of rupees from land mafia in Depalpur area

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 154 kanal state land worth millions of rupees from land mafia in Depalpur area.

ACE sources said on Wednesday that a team of ACE headed by circle officer Muhammad Afzal Khan evacuated the land.