ACE retrieves 16 plots from squatters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha on Wednesday retrieved 16 residential plots of housing scheme from illegal occupants.

Anti-corruption regional director Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application that some land grabbers including Rana Muhammad Mushtaq,Qamer ul islam, Rashid Minhass r/o Khushab were illegally occupied 16 plots of housing Authority worth Rs 624.

2 millions and were selling these plots on bogus documentation.

The regional director had ordered the Assistant director Khushab Atif Shoukat to retrieve state land from the squatters.