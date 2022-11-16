ACE retrieves 160 kanals state land from grabbers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday managed to retrieve 160 kanals government land from grabbers in the Sargodha region.

According to spokesman of ACE, complainant Tahir Rasool, resident of Shabbir colony Johrabad, submitted an application to Regional director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema, alleging that Zahir Ameer,Tahir Ameer and Ghulam Shabbir, residents of Rakh Jamali of district Khushab, occupied 160 kanals state land valued at Rs 7 million.

The grabbers were cultivating crops on that land for the last 30 years in collusion with Revenue department personnel.

Assistant director (Investigation) Anti-corruption Khushab Atif Shoukat, and district administration retrieved the state land on the order of Regional director ACE.

Regional director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema said that such action would continue against land grabbers so that entire state land could be retrieved.