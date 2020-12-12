ACE retrieves 18 kanal state land

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday claimed to have retrieved 18 kanal state land from land grabbers in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday claimed to have retrieved 18 kanal state land from land grabbers in the district.

The ACE sources said Ifftikhar Ahmed and other residents of Chak No 118-NB in tehsil Sillanwali had occupied 18 kanal land of the revenue department worth Rs 5 million.

On the direction of the regional director, Assitant Director (Investigation) ACE Taswar Abbaswith the district administration retrieved the land.