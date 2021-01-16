UrduPoint.com
ACE Retrieves 2057 Kanal State Land In Jhang

Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:42 PM

Anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Jhang retrieved 2057 kanal and 18 marla state land worth Rs 108 million and handed over to the revenue department, in tehsil Athara Hazari, Jhang

Director Anti-Corruption Faisalabad Wahid Arjumand said that the land was located in Chak 10/3 of tehsil Athara Hazari and was illegally occupied by Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Hussain, Haji Muhammad and Tayyab Khan since long.

Director Anti-Corruption Faisalabad Wahid Arjumand said that the land was located in Chak 10/3 of tehsil Athara Hazari and was illegally occupied by Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Hussain, Haji Muhammad and Tayyab Khan since long.

He said that a team of ACE along with police retrieved the land from the illegal occupants and handed over the possession to the revenue department.

He said that instruction had also been issued to the revenue department to collectrecovery from the illegal occupants.

