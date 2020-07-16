UrduPoint.com
ACE Retrieves 227 Kanals From Land Grabbers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

ACE retrieves 227 kanals from land grabbers

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday retrieved 227 kanals state land from the possession of land grabbers.

According to details, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, an ACE team along with officials of Revenue department, raided in mauza 25-D and retrieved 227-kanal state land worth Rs 50 million from illegal possession of Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz and Ranay Khan.

