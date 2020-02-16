UrduPoint.com
ACE Retrieves 23 Acre, 1 Kanal State Lands:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti corruption Establishment has retrieved over 185 kanal Agriculture state lands from land mafia at Mianwali District, and also took action against the defaulters of Municipal Corporation.

ACE authorities said on Sunday that during continuous drive against land grabbers and defaulters; Assistant Director Anti Corruption Mianwali Muhammad Khurram Anwar under the supervision of Director Anti Corruption Sargodha Region Muhammad Shahbaz Hussain Shah has retrieved over 23 Acre 1 Kanal Agriculture state landvalue Rs.

111 million from land Mafia in Dawood Khel District Mianwali and took it in government custody.

Similarly, Anti Corruption too action against defaulters of Municipal Corporation Sargodha and recovered Rs.1.5 million from them and deposited it to government treasure. While in Mianwali District, Circle officer Anti Corruption Mianwali Asmatullah Bandial has recovered Rs.6.28 million defaulters of Municipal Corporation Mianwali and deposited it to government treasures.

