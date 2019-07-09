UrduPoint.com
ACE Retrieves 3631 Kanal Land Valuing Rs 453 Mln In Vehari

A joint team of anti-corruption and irrigation department along with district administration on Tuesday retrieved 3631 kanal state land worth Rs 453 million at Mauza Matti Khoran, tehsil Vehari from squatters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A joint team of anti-corruption and irrigation department along with district administration on Tuesday retrieved 3631 kanal state land worth Rs 453 million at Mauza Matti Khoran, tehsil Vehari from squatters.

On the direction of the Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Ejaz Hussain Shah and Regional Director ACE Multan Sarfaraz Khan Magsi, the joint team led by Assistant Director ACE Vehari, Adnan Asif Bhuttah along with the SDO Irrigation Department Haseeb Ahmed and the revenue officers in connection with enquiry no 452/18 visited the area in Vehari tehsil and retrieved the government land from illegal occupants who had occupied the land for many years, stated the spokesperson of Anti-Corruption Punjab.

He said the penal rent would also be recovered from the illegal occupants.

