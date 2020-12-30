UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Retrieves 384 Kanal State Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:58 PM

ACE retrieves 384 kanal state land

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Wednesday to have retrieved 384 kanal state land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants in nearby two villages

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Wednesday to have retrieved 384 kanal state land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants in nearby two villages.

During an operation, ACE Kasur Deputy Director Ahmed Javed Cheema along with staff of revenue department retrieved 304 kanal land worth Rs 60.

8 million from illegal occupants in Kingranwala, a nearby village of Khadian Khas.

Similarly, the ACE team retrieved 80 kanal state land worth Rs 16 million in Mauza Hardo Subhani.

Talking to APP, ACE Deputy Director Ahmed Javed Cheema said that land mafia had been occupying state land for the last several years and the ACE Kasur got vacant the land from the mafia by launching an operation.

Related Topics

Kasur From Million

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;Future Foresight&#039; in ..

16 minutes ago

NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja A ..

27 minutes ago

NCOC develops system for effective COVID-19 vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

NHA to start anti-encroachment drive on MNJ road f ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese vaccine proves 79.34 pct effects against C ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 1,050 more COVID-19 cases, 59,733 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.