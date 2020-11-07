UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Retrieves 41 Kanal State Land

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:25 PM

ACE retrieves 41 kanal state land

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha claimed on Saturday to have retrieved 41 kanal state land from land grabbers in the district

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha claimed on Saturday to have retrieved 41 kanal state land from land grabbers in the district.

ACE authorities said the authorities came to know that influential persons namely Muhammad Ahmed, Qamar Saeed, Amanat Ali, Zafar Ali, Tabbasum Aftab, Hamza Iqbal, Liaquat Ali and Nisar residents of Chak No 98-NB had occupied 41 kanal land of revenue department worth Rs 56 million in collusion with the officers of revenue department.

On the direction of regional director, the circle officer ACE Muhammad Akram along with district administrationretrieved the land.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Corruption Sargodha Circle Amanat Ali From Million

Recent Stories

UAE believes in tolerance, openness and coexistenc ..

1 minute ago

PCB offers Younish Khan to join as batting coach f ..

7 minutes ago

NOC’s Sports Medicine Committee endorses job des ..

16 minutes ago

PML-N clamour of rigging acceptance of its defeat ..

2 minutes ago

Police apprehends 78 POs, 29 absconders during gen ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 sports gala held

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.