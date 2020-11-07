ACE retrieves 41 kanal state land

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha claimed on Saturday to have retrieved 41 kanal state land from land grabbers in the district

ACE authorities said the authorities came to know that influential persons namely Muhammad Ahmed, Qamar Saeed, Amanat Ali, Zafar Ali, Tabbasum Aftab, Hamza Iqbal, Liaquat Ali and Nisar residents of Chak No 98-NB had occupied 41 kanal land of revenue department worth Rs 56 million in collusion with the officers of revenue department.

On the direction of regional director, the circle officer ACE Muhammad Akram along with district administrationretrieved the land.

Further investigation was underway.