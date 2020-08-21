UrduPoint.com
ACE Retrieves 45 Kanals State-land

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 02:29 PM

ACE retrieves 45 kanals state-land

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 45 kanals state-land from land grabbers in Bhakkar district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 45 kanals state-land from land grabbers in Bhakkar district.

According to the spokesperson here on Friday that anti corruption authorities came to know that some influential people of Chak no.

77 ML Tehsil Darya Khan District Bhakkar, had occupied over 45 Kanals state-land valued Rs. 4.5 million in collusion with the officers and other staff of revenue department.

Assistant Director (legal) Ahsanullah along with officers of revenue department retrieved land from the possession of land mafia.

