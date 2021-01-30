UrduPoint.com
ACE Retrieves 56 Kanal State Land

Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:37 PM

ACE retrieves 56 kanal state land

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved over 56 kanal agriculture state land from illegal occupants

ACE authorities said on Saturday that Ijaz Khan and Mohsin Khan, residents of Chak no.

ACE authorities said on Saturday that Ijaz Khan and Mohsin Khan, residents of Chak no.

68-NB had occupied the land worth Rs 8�million with the connivance of Revenue department officers.

In the light of inquiry report, the ACE authorities accompanied by district administration retrievedthe land from accused persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

