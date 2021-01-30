ACE retrieves 56 kanal state land

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved over 56 kanal agriculture state land from illegal occupants

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :-:

ACE authorities said on Saturday that Ijaz Khan and Mohsin Khan, residents of Chak no.

68-NB had occupied the land worth Rs 8�million with the connivance of Revenue department officers.

In the light of inquiry report, the ACE authorities accompanied by district administration retrievedthe land from accused persons.