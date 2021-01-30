ACE Retrieves 56 Kanal State Land
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:37 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved over 56 kanal agriculture state land from illegal occupants.
ACE authorities said on Saturday that Ijaz Khan and Mohsin Khan, residents of Chak no.
68-NB had occupied the land worth Rs 8�million with the connivance of Revenue department officers.
In the light of inquiry report, the ACE authorities accompanied by district administration retrievedthe land from accused persons.