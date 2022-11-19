UrduPoint.com

ACE Retrieves 8 Kanals State Land From Grabbers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022

ACE retrieves 8 kanals state land from grabbers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday retrieved 8 kanals and 17 marla state land from grabbers in the Sargodha region.

According to spokesman of ACE, complainant Abdul Sami, resident of Quaidabad, submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema, alleging that Muhammad Saleem,Waqar and Shahzaib of district Khushab, occupied over 8 kanals state land at Factory area valued at Rs 15 million in collusion with Housing department personnel.

Circle officer Anti-corruption Khushab Muhammad Awais Gujjar, and district administration retrieved the state land on the order of regional director ACE.

Asma Ijaz Cheema said that such action would continue against land grabbers so that entire state land could be retrieved.

