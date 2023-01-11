UrduPoint.com

ACE Retrieves 87 Kanals State Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday retrieved 87 kanals state land of the forest department from land grabbers in the region.

According to a spokesperson for ACE, Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that some residents of Rakh Gohar village of district Bhakkar occupied over 87 kanals state land of the forest department.

After completing an inquiry, Assistant Director (Investigation) ACE Zaheer Ahmad, the districtadministration and police retrieved the land from the accused.

