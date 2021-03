GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Gujranwala retrieved 88 kanal state land worth Rs 160 million from illegal occupants in Vario near Sialkot.

Local senior ACE officials said that the land was owned by the forest department.

ACE Regional Director Gujranwala Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said the land had been handed over to the forest department.