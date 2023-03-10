ACE retrieves 97 kanal state land

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 97 kanal of stat land from illegal occupants during the last month in the division.

This was said by Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema while talking to APP here on Friday.

She said the ACE arrested six accused involved in corruption cases and a proclaimed offender as well. She added that the ACE had submitted nine challans to court.

She said said the ACE had conducted three raids and arrested three accused ofbribe cases with recovery of Rs 95,000.