The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 9870.3 Kanal state land from illegal occupants worth Rs 3.102 billion in the last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 9870.3 Kanal state land from illegal occupants worth Rs 3.102 billion in the last month.

According to an ACE spokesperson here on Wednesday, the industries department and ACE also imposed fines worth Rs 3.729 million to 332 pumps during a joint inspection of 669 petrol pumps as measurement scales of 48 per cent pumps were found tempered.

The last month, 199 out of 542 complaints received through ACE were resolved while the action was underway on 343 complaints.

The ACE arrested 22 government employees for taking bribe and gave decisions on 1,981 complaints out of 3,790 applications.

The ACE disposed of 395 inquiries and announced verdicts on 121 cases besidesarresting 147 accused and submitting challans of 97 cases.

The ACE also arrested 10 courts and proclaimed offenders.